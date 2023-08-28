WAVERLEY: Julia Konigshofer had a surreal experience donning the Maple Leaf and representing Canada at the WSBC Women’s Baseball World Cup Group A.

Konigshofer, a Waverley resident, and Canada finished in second at the recently held championship in Thunder Bay, Ont. With the result, Canada punched their ticket to the finals in 2024, also to be held in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The team went 4-1 (won-loss) while the U.S. went undefeated to win Group A. Mexico was third.

It was the Lockview High alum first time attending WSBC and international baseball competition. She said it was a huge honour to be part of the team.

“It has been my dream since I was 11 to wear the Team Canada jersey and represent them at an international event,” said Konigshofer in an interview with The Laker News last week.

“It was such a surreal moment to hear the fans chanting the lyrics of O Canada as we were lining up for the national anthem. It was everything I could’ve ever dreamed of.”

She said it means a lot to her to know her performance was a contributing role in the teams success.

Konigshofer threw three innings surrendering one earned run and had a 2.33 ERA.

At the plate she was perfect two-for-two with a home run and four RBI’s.

The home run was against Korea and drove in two runs to give Canada a 2-0 lead. They won the game 9-0.

Julia Konigshofer hits one all the way to Waverley, Nova Scotia to give us our first 💣 of the tourney and a 2-0 lead!!!#BaseballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/tYI6YdLgJw — Baseball Canada Women's National Team (@BaseballCANWNT) August 13, 2023

“It means a lot to me to know that I was able to help my team advance to the finals with both my pitching and my hitting,” she said. “Knowing that I was able to take part in such an incredible journey our team is taking is an honour and makes all the hard work I did during the offseason worth it.”

Konigshofer prepares by training at her family-owned business, One Last Rep Sports Training in Dartmouth. She has a support team there.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today with my development if it wasn’t for my team at One Last Rep,” she said.

She was asked about what the atmosphere was like at the WSBC Women’s Baseball World Cup.

“It was electric,’ said Konigshofer. “Our game against the United States was the most fans that I have played in front of.

“Knowing that every single fan was there to watch women’s baseball is truly heartwarming, seeing how much the women’s side of the game is growing since I’ve started playing.

“Having the support of fans gave us energy and a boost on the field throughout the event.”

Julia Konigshofer dishes a pitch from the slab with Team Canada. (Submitted photo)

Konigshofer is heading to University of Memphis for track and field this fall. Does she think that’s the right decision given her success on the baseball field?

She does.

“Even though my talent and love for baseball is very high, I have a huge love for track and field as well,” she said.

“I’m excited to start my journey this fall at the University of Memphis where I will throw javelin.

“My biggest passion in life when it comes to sports is throwing, and both sports allow me to throw, just different implements and different techniques.”