KEMPTVILLE, ONT.: A goalie from Beaver Bank earned second star honours in his first game action back in the CCHL in almost two months

Conor Blackwood stopped 27 of 28 shots eh faced from the Smith Falls Bears, including a penalty shot, as his Kemptville 73s powered past them in a 10-1 romping on Feb. 11.

Chase Lammi led the 73s offence with two goals and three assists.

The win improves Blackwood, who is formerly from Windsor Junction, record on the season to 5-4-1 (won-loss-overtime loss).

He has a 2.81 Goals Against Average and a 89.4 save percentage.

Blackwood has stopped 237 of the 265 shots sent his way in 10 games played this season.

To follow along on Blackwood’s stats check out the 73s stats page – https://www.kemptville73s.com/stats/player/9155/65/connor-blackwood.