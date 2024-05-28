Blasting to start May 28 at QEII Halifax Infirmary Construction site

HALIFAX: Blasting at the QEII Halifax Infirmary construction site will begin on Tuesday, May 28.

Certain areas in the hospital, as well as homes and businesses in the immediate vicinity, may be affected by mild vibrations and increased noise levels at 3:30 p.m. for about three to five seconds.



Blasting will take place at that time weekdays until October.

There will be one short blast per day and no blasting on weekends or statutory holidays.

Three long air-horn bursts will sound immediately before each blast; afterward, one long air-horn burst will signal all clear.Work started on the QEII Halifax Infirmary Expansion Project in late March.

It will include an acute care tower with 216 patient beds, 16 operating rooms, upgraded diagnostic imaging, laboratories and treatment spaces, and a larger, more efficient emergency department to provide care to more patients.



More information is available at: https://buildns.ca/healthcare/hiep/faq/

– the QEII Halifax Infirmary construction site is at Bell Road between Robie and Summer streets, and fencing is in place

– during the current rock removal phase, activities include drilling, general excavation, rock breaking, hauling away the broken rocks in trucks, and installing underground utilities

– the expansion is part of More, Faster: The Action for Health Build

– the province is investing $254 million in the site-preparation phase of the project.