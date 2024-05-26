Elmsdale, Nine Mile River fire hold successful food drive at Superstore

ELMSDALE: Two local volunteer fire departments continued their giving back over the weekend.

Elmsdale Fire and Nine Mile River fire came together to put on a food drive at the Elmsdale Superstore.

The community responded in earnest.

The two departments collected 11 shopping carts worth of food and $1,000 for those in need. Gift cards were also dropped off and donated.

The firefighters at the food drive. (Submitted photo)

The food after it was dropped to the food bank. (Submitted photo)

The food drive was in support of Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank.

In a post, the Food Bank thanked the community for supporting the food drive.

“We also want to thank NMR and Elmsdale fire service members for organizing and delivering a very successful food drive held at Superstore,” they said.