Elmsdale, Nine Mile River fire hold successful food drive at Superstore

ELMSDALE: Two local volunteer fire departments continued their giving back over the weekend.
Elmsdale Fire and Nine Mile River fire came together to put on a food drive at the Elmsdale Superstore.
The community responded in earnest.
The two departments collected 11 shopping carts worth of food and $1,000 for those in need. Gift cards were also dropped off and donated.
The food drive was in support of Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank.
In a post, the Food Bank thanked the community for supporting the food drive.
“We also want to thank NMR and Elmsdale fire service members for organizing and delivering a very successful food drive held at Superstore,” they said.