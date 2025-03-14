OTTAWA, ONT.: The MP for Kings Hants will have a role in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new cabinet.

Kody Blois, who is proud to be from East Hants and calls Lantz home, was named as Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Rural Economic Development.

Blois was named as one of the 23 cabinet ministers to join Carney, who was sworn in as Prime Minister as well on March 14.

The ceremony was presided over by Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ont.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Blois said he was honoured to be named to the role.

“An immense privilege to be named Canada’s Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Rural Economic Development,” said Blois.

“I would like to thank Prime Minister Mark Carney for the confidence he has placed in me at such a critical time.

“It’s time to build. Let’s get to work.”

Blois said in a later X post that one of his first phone calls was to Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison to talk about the impact that Chinese tariffs will have on Canada’s canola sector.

“We agreed to work closely together to support producers,” said Blois in the tweet.

According to a release from the Prime Ministers Office, this new, leaner, focused Cabinet includes returning ministers, seasoned leaders, and new voices who will bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the team as it delivers on the things that matter most to Canadians, such as strengthening Canada’s economy and security.

The new Cabinet is as follows:

Mark Carney, Prime Minister

Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of International Trade and Intergovernmental Affairs and President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada

Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance

Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence

Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Ginette Petitpas Taylor, President of the Treasury Board

Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada and Quebec Lieutenant

Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

Kamal Khera, Minister of Health

Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs

Rechie Valdez, Chief Government Whip

Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Jobs and Families

David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Terry Duguid, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Nate Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Élisabeth Brière, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canada Revenue Agency

Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Arielle Kayabaga, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Minister of Democratic Institutions

Kody Blois, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Rural Economic Development

Ali Ehsassi, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Services and Procurement

The PM’s office release said this team reflects the ambition that makes Canada strong and it will work each day to protect workers, families, and businesses.

“It will take action to unite Canadians, defend Canada’s sovereignty in the face of unjustified trade actions by the United States, make Canada an energy superpower in both conventional and clean energy, create new trade corridors with reliable partners, and build one Canadian economy – the strongest economy in the G7,” the release added.

PM Carney said this team is built for immediate action and focused on protecting Canadian workers, supporting their families, and growing this great country.

“We are changing how things work, so our government can deliver to Canadians faster – and we have an experienced team that is made to meet the moment we are in,” he said.

“Our government is united and strong, and we are getting right to work.”

An election call is expected to be made by Carney within a couple of weeks.