East Hants approves operating, capital budgets for coming year

ELMSDALE: Residents in East Hants will see a slight decrease in the general tax rate they pay.

That was one of the highlights of the budget, which councillors recently passed.

In the budget, councillors approved a reduction in the general tax rate from $0.80 to $0.795 per $100 of property assessment.

The operating budget and five-year capital budgets were approved at the same time. Both come into effect April 1, 2025.

The budgets reflect the Municipality’s commitment to fiscal responsibility while addressing the evolving needs of our community.

“As we move forward with the 2025/2026 budget, our focus continues to be on providing our residents with the services they need,” said Warden Eleanor Roulston.

“This budget reflects our commitment to essential services and investments in community development and critical infrastructure projects, while continuing to maintain an affordable tax rate.

“Dedicated staff and councillors are pleased to work together to provide a strong foundation for a vibrant and sustainable community for generations to come.”

Roulston extended her gratitude to these groups for their ongoing efforts to make East Hants the best it can be.

For the 2025/2026 fiscal year, the budget includes an 8.96% increase in residential assessments, with a 1.5% increase for properties under the Capped Assessment Program (CAP), aligning with the Consumer Price Index (CPI). An average $300,000 home in East Hants will experience a $31 increase in general taxes (up 1.17%).

The commercial assessment base saw a 12.37% increase, driven by business growth and new investment in East Hants.

A significant portion of this budget is dedicated to infrastructure improvements, recreation capital projects and supporting growth and connectivity throughout the region.

Key highlights of the approved budget include:

• No change to the commercial tax rate, which remains at $2.57 per $100 of property assessment

• A new playground in the Maria Extension area of Lantz

• A new park at Kiln Creek with playgrounds, sport courts, picnic shelters, walkways and landscaping (Phase 1)

• Improvements at the Uniacke Business Park entrance on Highway 1

• Installation of streetlights throughout Mount Uniacke

• Expansion of the Construction & Demolition landfill cell at the Waste Management Centre in Georgefield

• Creation of a centralized parking lot in Shubenacadie to support business development

• Revitalization of the East Hants Sportsplex, including roof replacement and resealing, parking lot

repairs and upgrading important equipment

• Construction of a public water access point in Walton

The 2025/2026 capital budget includes several exciting projects to enhance the community’s infrastructure.

Year three of the Traffic Calming program will install speed tables and permanent Digital Speed Display signs throughout the municipality.

Funding is also allocated for the design of Phase 7 of the Elmsdale Business Park, with construction to follow.

In Lantz, a major wastewater upgrade will include a new force main from Hwy 2 to the Hwy 277 Lift Station, improving wastewater performance and supporting future development.

Additionally, the budget covers the design of sidewalk replacements in Enfield, replacing aging asphalt with concrete on Highway 2 and Old Enfield Road. These projects demonstrate the municipality’s commitment to growth, safety and sustainability.

For more details on the operating and capital budgets, including changes to tax rates and a full breakdown of the business plan and capital budget, visit easthants.ca/budget .