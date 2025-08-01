Blood donors with O-negative type blood needed now 

A person is seen giving blood in this photo. (Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX: Canadian Blood Services is calling on all donors with O-negative type blood to donate as soon as they can.

O-negative blood is vital in emergency care, because it is compatible with all blood types, and can be given to any patient.

When seconds count, and there is no time to check blood types, hospital patients receive O-negative blood – the universal blood type.

Only seven per cent of people in Canada have O-negative blood. This is a small percentage with a huge impact. That’s why it is so important that people with O-negative blood donate regularly, if they can.

If you know that your blood is O-negative, Canadian Blood Services is asking you to book an appointment or come to a donor centre today.

It’s likely that someone in your family also has O-negative blood, so you can double your impact by inviting them to join you.

Hospitals have the blood they need today, but that could change if appointments aren’t filled.

Demand is high for O-negative blood this summer, so O-negative donations are needed right away to keep the supply strong.

Come to a donor centre today or book an appointment at your earliest opportunity. If you’ve already booked your appointment, please honour it, or rebook if your schedule changes.

While O-negative donors are especially needed right away, donors of all types are encouraged to make a plan to donate this summer.

You will find out what your blood type is after your first donation.



Visit blood.ca or download the GiveBlood app to find a location near you.



If you’ve never donated before, there is no better time to discover the profound sense of purpose and connection you feel when you donate blood.

Be part of something that matters and experience what you get when you give.

Book now on blood.ca, use the GiveBlood app or call 1 888 2 DONATE (1-888-236-6283).