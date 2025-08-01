Premier Houston issues statement on U.S. Tariff increase

Premier Tim Houston. (Province of N.S. Photo)

HALIFAX: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston on the increase of U.S. tariffs as of Aug. 1 on Canadian goods.

“As much as we all hoped Canada could reach a trade deal with the U.S. by August 1, we knew it would be incredibly difficult.

“Today, we are learning that we still have more work to do.



“We never wanted to be in this position. No one wanted tariffs. This has been a long and difficult road.”

“I want to thank the federal government, Prime Minister Carney and his team, who have been working tirelessly on this file. I know you’ve carefully considered the concerns premiers have raised.



“Our government will continue its part to support our province and the rest of Canada.



“Make no mistake: at the provincial level, we will not hesitate to implement retaliatory measures again if they are needed.



“For now, we’re focusing on what we can control.”

“Like building our economy. Becoming more self-reliant. Seizing the opportunities that are before us. Diversifying to new trade markets.

“Removing internal trade barriers. Supporting local Nova Scotians and Canadian businesses. And looking out for the best interests of Nova Scotians.



“I will always look out for the best interests of Nova Scotians.



“We remain hopeful a deal can be reached.”