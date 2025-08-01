Child admitted to IWK with measles; Public health confirms 44 cases in Northern Zone

Skin of a patient after three days with measles rash. (Submitted/CDC photo)

HALIFAX: A child has been admitted to the IWK due to measles, Nova Scotia Health Public Health said in a release on Friday.

The child is in stable condition.

The family notified the hospital before arrival, and the IWK Health Centre has taken all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of measles to other patients and staff.

“Thanks to the family and IWK Health Centre’s diligence, there is no risk to others from this hospital visit,” says Dr. Cristin Muecke, Regional Medical Officer of Health for Northern Zone.

NSH said confirmed that there are now 44 total cases of measles in the Northern Zone.

There are currently no new public exposure sites identified.

All previously reported exposures are now beyond the period of time during which symptoms would typically appear.

Although Public Health anticipates more cases, the risk to the general public remains low. Most people are protected through vaccination or past infection.

For people who may have symptoms of measles:

Call 811 if you have questions about symptoms. A registered nurse can offer advice on whether you or the person you are calling about needs to seek medical care at that time. Please let them know if you have a known exposure so they can provide the best direction.

If you need to see a healthcare provider for assessment, such as your family doctor, call ahead to make sure they are prepared to see you. Measles is highly contagious and healthcare providers need to take special precautions to protect other patients and themselves from being exposed.

Symptoms of measles include:

Fever

Cough, runny nose, red eyes

Small white spots may also show up inside the mouth and throat

A red blotchy rash on the face, which spreads down the body

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness and is spread by direct contact with infectious droplets, or airborne spread, when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. Most people fully recover within two to three weeks. However, measles can have serious complications, which are more likely in infants, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems.

The best protection against measles is vaccination. In Nova Scotia, every person born after 1970 should receive two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine after their first birthday.

More information about measles and how you can get immunized can be found at www.nshealth.ca/measles.