New Glasgow man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

Michael Craig Clyburn (RCMP photo)

NEW GLASGOW: Pictou County District RCMP is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Michael Craig Clyburn, 43, from New Glasgow, is believed to be in Pictou County.

He is wanted and facing multiple charges of:

Assault (three counts)

Unlawful Confinement

Theft (two counts)

Breach of Probation



Clyburn is described as 6-foot-3 and 242 pounds. He is currently bald and has brown eyes.

He may have black or dark brown facial hair.

Police have made several attempts to locate Clyburn and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Clyburn is asked to call Pictou County District RCMP at 902-755-4141 or local police.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2025-1008990