Highway of Heroes tribute ride set for Aug. 16 from Shearwater to Truro

The parade of participants in a previous Highway of Heroes event. (Submitted photo)

SHEARWATER/TRURO: Organizers are gearing up for the 2025 edition of the Highway of Heroes Tribute Ride.

The free event, which will be held on August 16, honours our fallen police, fire, EHS and Military first responders, and shows support and respect to our current serving and Veterans of all elements.

This is one aspect of the event, it’s also about Mental Health, getting that one person out of their garage to come out and to find that there are people here to help and support them.

The Highway of Heroes will leave 12 Wing Shearwater and head to the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro. It begins at 1 p.m., with them expected to arrive in Truro at 2:15-230 p.m. ish.

George Anthis started the event nine years ago because he always wanted to go to the Highway of Heroes event in Ontario.

He wanted to go to honour members that he knew we lost from overseas conflicts as well from the demons here at home.

“But because I was a single full-time father of two I couldn’t just up and leave,” he said.

Anthis is an Army Veteran and also suffers from PTSD.

The parade route will see them leave 12 Wing Shearwater, taking Highway 111, then Highway 118 and onto Highway 102 making their way to RECC in Truro.

They will have a police escort and fire trucks are planning to be on each overpass along the way.

He was asked how local residents can be involved.

“I guess the biggest thing is to not get upset if they are delayed, drop by one of the overpasses and wave, come to Shearwater and see the bikes, Artillery, SkyHawks, chat with people, or come up to Truro and chat with everyone,” said Anthis.

Anthis said he has some special guests coming, including Silver Cross Mother Anna Loveman, National Silver Cross Mother Maureen Anderson, Canadian Hero Foundation, Foot Steps of Canadian Heroes.

He said the Canadian Forces Skyhawks will be jumping in at 11 am and the artillery will be giving the bikers a salute at 1 p.m. when they leave 12 Wing Shearwater headed for Truro.