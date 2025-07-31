N.S. marks milestone with new student housing at NSCC Ivany Campus

L-R: Barbara Adams, MLA for Eastern Passage; Don Bureaux, NSCC President; Brendan Maguire, Minister of Advanced Education; Brad McGowan, MLA for Cole Harbour–Dartmouth; and Hira Bari, 2025 Ivany campus Business Administration graduate, former student representative on the NSCC board of governors, and current campus employee, take part in a ceremonial tree planting. (Province of Nova Scotia)

DARTMOUTH: New student housing at the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) Ivany campus in Dartmouth marks a major milestone in the province’s commitment to improving student housing supply.



The modern facility will provide safe, comfortable accommodations for 200 students this September.



“Supporting student housing helps Nova Scotians stay here and frees up more housing in the surrounding communities,” said Brendan Maguire, Minister of Advanced Education.

“By investing in student housing, we’re helping to ensure students have a safe place to live while they learn.”

Building more on-campus housing is one of the actions in the government’s five-year housing plan, Our Homes, Action for Housing.

Since 2023, the Province has paved the way to create 51,352 new housing units under the plan.



Quotes:

“This beautiful new student housing complex overlooking Halifax Harbour will welcome 200 students each year as they study at NSCC.

“These safe, modern new spaces next to the campus are available for our first residents this fall thanks to the incredible investment of the provincial government.

“And, due to the tremendous work of our facilities and campus teams and the skilled professionals within our construction and design teams, this important project is complete, and its doors are ready to open on schedule and on budget.”

— Don Bureaux, President, Nova Scotia Community College

Quick Facts:

– the residence offers one-bedroom suites – including barrier-free options – and shared three- and four-bedroom suites, which include full washrooms, kitchen areas, furniture, utilities, internet, in-house laundry facilities and shared common spaces

– there are 2,537 students currently enrolled at the campus

– the project cost $58.6 million

– 618 new NSCC student housing spaces have been announced since 2021



Additional Resources:

NSCC Ivany student housing:https://www.nscc.ca/housing/campus-housing/locations/ivany-campus/index.asp