Halifax to host 2025 Minor Box Lacrosse national championships

Lacrosse N.S. logo (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: More than 700 athletes will converge on Halifax, Nova Scotia for the 2025 Minor Box Lacrosse National Championships.

From August 11-15, the city will welcome 32 teams from across the country, including 160 coaches, managers, and trainers, to compete in 114 games.

The tournament, which will showcase the top young lacrosse talent from across the country, is expected to bring significant economic and tourism benefits to the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

“We are incredibly excited to host the Minor Box Lacrosse National Championships in Halifax,”

says Lacrosse Nova Scotia President Charlotte Henderson.

“This event will not only provide a fantastic opportunity to witness high-level lacrosse but will also showcase our vibrant city to visitors from across Canada.

“We’re ready to welcome the athletes, their families, and lacrosse fans to Halifax.”

Team Nova Scotia will host Team British Columbia, Team Alberta, Team Saskatchewan, Team Ontario, Team Quebec, Team New Brunswick, Team PEI, and First Nations Lacrosse.

Shawn Williams, President of the Board at Lacrosse Canada, says “these championships are a celebration of lacrosse, Canada’s National Summer Sport and a sport with deep roots in Indigenous culture.

“We anticipate a week of exciting competition and camaraderie.”

The opening ceremony will be free to the public, and will be held on August 11, at 7:30 PM at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth.

The opening emcee will be CTV National Reporter, and former TSN Sportscaster, Paul Hollingsworth. Special guest, Suzette Belliveau, will sing the national anthem.

Schedules can be found on the Lacrosse Canada website (lacrosse.ca) or the Lacrosse Nova Scotia website (lacrossens.ca).