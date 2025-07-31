Legends tour takes to Oyster Bed Speedway for round 2

Maritime League of Legends action from 2023 at Scotia Speedworld. The tour hits PEI this weekend.(WingNut Photo)

OYSTER BED SPEEDWAY: The Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends Tour is prepared for their first visit to Oyster Bed Bridge in 2025 this Saturday.

Here’s who they anticipate bringing for the PiccottCare 50, their first of two races on Prince Edward Island at Oyster Bed Speedway (OBS).

Nineteen (19) cars are on the expected entry list for round two of 10 on the Tour’s calendar, a list filled with young rising stars, past track/series champions, and Nova Scotia supremacy.

Sixteen (16) race teams hail from Nova Scotia, two (2) are from the Island, and one (1) comes from New Brunswick.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Former winners of this race seeking another victory on PEI are Caden Tufts (#00), reigning victor Owen Mahar (#66), 2019 Bandolero champion Danny Chisholm (#87), and 2021 MLOL champion Craig MacDonald (#98).

The latter two are both two-time winners. Chisholm is slated for his first Island start since 2023 and is the only 2025 MLOL feature winner thus far (Riverside).

2025 PiccottCare Legend Super Series participants on this list include Kelsey Hann (#07), Samantha MacDonald (#14M), Stephen Piccott Jr. (#34), Chase MacKay (#71M), and Daniel Vandenburg (#97).

Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction, partial Enfield residents Josha nd Nathan Langille, Craig MacDonald of Waverley, Nate Singer of Kenentcook, and Colton Noble of Nine Mile River are also on the expected entry list.

Green flag for Saturday night with the Easy Kleen Super Late Models goes at 6 p.m.