Canadian National Autism Foundation, Laker News night kicks off second half for Weekly Racing at Scotia Speedworld

The Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman will race twice Friday night on Canadian National Autism Foundation and Laker News night. (Speedworld photo)

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series is proud to present KIDS RACE on behalf of the Canadian National Autism Foundation (CNAF) this Friday night.

After a two week break we are all excited to get back to the track.

Fans will enjoy racing from the Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman who will run two features including the held over race from July 11, United Mortgage Group Legends, Traction Mini Stocks and Bluenose Pools Beginners.

Our friends from the Laker News will be joining us in the tower Friday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“KIDS RACE was started in 2010 as an idea to create a new platform for autism research and awareness” said the President of the CNAF, Tina Fougere.

“It wasn’t too long after speaking and working alongside track owners, officials, drivers, crews and fans across the country that a common bond was formed. We realized that passion, dedication, family and the love for what we do, was something we all shared.

“KIDS RACE is all about having family fun for a great cause and accepting our loved ones with autism.

“We couldn’t ask for a better place in Nova Scotia to host our family event than with the wonderful people at Scotia Speedworld who have opened their doors, but most importantly their hearts, to our cause.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Please note Kids Race is not an actual race, it is just a name the CNAF uses to brand their events at race tracks across the country.

On track action will be the same as every other Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series event.

Adult admission is $20.00; Youth (8-15) are $5.00 and children 7 and under are free…all summer long!

Tickets are available at the gate on race day (cash only).

Grandstand gates open at 5:00 PM with racing action slated to get underway at 7:00 PM.