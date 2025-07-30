The Laker News

Sports

Copeland, MacLean, Warford set to don N.S. jerseys at U-19 women’s baseball ch’ships

ByPat Healey

Team N.S. is ready to compete against the best U19 women baseball players across Canada beginning July 31. (Submitted photo)

CALGARY, ALTA.: Three local women are preparing to hit the diamond with Team Nova Scotia in western Canada.

Leah Copeland and Olivia Warford of Fall River and Bailey MacLean of Enfield will be representing the province at the U-19 women’s baseball Canadian championships.

The team is coached by Jamie Copeland of Fall River. Candace Slaunwhite of Middle Sackville is an assistant coach.

The tournament is set to begin today July 31 in Calgary, Alta.

Team N.S. is up first at 9 a.m. Mountain time against Newfoundland and Labrador.

Copeland is a Catcher/Infielder who is 20-years-old.

Warford plays Infield and catcher and is 16-years-old.

MacLean is a Pitcher/infielder and is 18-years-old.

The N.S. squad has two players from N.B. and one from P.E.I. also on their roster. Those provinces do not have teams at this age level.

Besides the game against NL, Nova Scotia will face the other teams as follows (all times are Alberta).

AUG. 1

Vs Saskatchewan at 11 a.m. (visitor team)

Vs Manitoba at 5 p.m. (home team)

AUG. 2.

Vs Ontario at 9:30 a.m. (visitor team)

The remainder of their games will be dependent on how they fare in round robin play.

Bronze medal and championship final action is set for Aug. 3 at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., respectively.

Follow along at: https://baseball.ca/?fd=champ&pg=schedule&evt=19uwomen

Some games are being livestreamed at this website as well.

