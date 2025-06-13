From a release

EASTERN SHORE: The Houston government is investing almost $62k to strengthen two community organizations in the Eastern Shore through targeted infrastructure improvements that promote accessibility, sustainability, and local tourism.

The investments include:

Better Vibe Cafe Ltd. in Lawrencetown is receiving $31,526 for interior renovations to enhance safety, accessibility, and functionality.

The cafe serves as a community gathering spot and economic contributor in the region, and these upgrades will allow it to better serve customers and expand programming opportunities.

Petpeswick Yacht Club in East Petpeswick is receiving $30,333 to modernize dock infrastructure.

This includes the replacement of the final three wooden dock fingers and upgrades to the floating dock systems that were damaged by Hurricane Fiona.

These improvements support marine safety, tourism, and access to recreational boating.

“These are important investments that support both our people and our shoreline,” said MLA Kent Smith.

“Repairing damage caused by hurricane Fiona and helping small businesses grow are just some of the ways we’re investing in the resilience and vibrancy of the Eastern Shore.”

These projects are supported through funding from the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage (CCTH).

The funding helps helps local organizations across Nova Scotia improve access, infrastructure, and the cultural and recreational fabric of their communities.

More information on CCTH grants and community investments is available at: https://cch.novascotia.ca/investing-in-our-future