HALIFAX: Premier Tim Houston will be in Boston this weekend to attend the BIO Boston International Convention, the largest biotechnology conference in the world, and meet with northeastern U.S. governors to discuss shared priorities.



At the conference, the Premier will host an event for international biopharma representatives to showcase Nova Scotia’s commitment to advance the life sciences sector and highlight the importance of the sector’s role in promoting both health outcomes and economic growth.



The meeting with northeastern U.S. governors follows an invitation they extended to eastern Canadian premiers in early May amid concerns over tariffs and maintaining strong trade relations.



“The New England region has always been an important trade partner to Nova Scotia, and it will continue to be even as we forge new relationships and create new opportunities for hard-working Nova Scotians,” said Premier Houston.

“Our ties to New England run deep, and Nova Scotia has a lot to offer – from expertise in the biotech sector, to high-quality seafood, to wind energy that can help power New England’s energy needs, and so much more.”



Premier Houston has cited New England as an example of a region with massive energy needs that could benefit from Nova Scotia’s plan to construct offshore wind turbines.



Premier Houston continues to discuss the removal of interprovincial trade barriers, improved labour mobility and diversifying to new markets with other premiers and the federal government.

Several jurisdictions have already agreed to remove trade barriers.

As part of Budget 2025-26, the province will work to strengthen Nova Scotia’s self-reliance by investing in critical minerals, wind resources and the seafood sector, in addition to investing more money to grow the Nova Scotia Loyal program.

N.S. will also develop a comprehensive trade action plan to facilitate internal trade, enhance productivity and drive critical sectors with input from businesses and industry.



Quick Facts:

– in 2024, Nova Scotia exports to the New England states reached $1.2 billion, and imports from this region were almost $64 million

– the annual BIO International Convention attracts more than 20,000 industry leaders from across the globe; last year the Premier attended the event in San Diego

– seven Nova Scotian companies have confirmed their attendance at BIO International Convention 2025

– mission delegates from the Province include Premier Houston; Michelle Thompson, Minister of Health and Wellness; Nicole LaFosse Parker, Chief of Staff and General Counsel, Premier’s Office; Tracey Taweel, Executive Deputy Minister; and Jean MacEachern, Special Advisor to the Minister of Health and Wellness



Additional Resources:

BIO International Convention 2025: https://eventannual.com/bioconference/