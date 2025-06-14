Funding helps create inclusive community spaces in Hammonds Plains–Lucasville

UPPER HAMMONDS PLAINS: The Houston government is investing $11,005.50 to support accessible and community-driven infrastructure in Hammonds Plains–Lucasville.

The Upper Hammonds Plains Community Development Association is receiving the full amount for its project titled “Repurposing with Purpose for Purpose.”

The initiative involves reimagining and upgrading key elements of the community’s shared spaces to ensure they are functional, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of residents.

The association has long played a leadership role in fostering local engagement, cultural preservation, and social programming. T

hese upgrades will enhance its ability to deliver services and host events that benefit the entire community.

“Our community halls and gathering spaces are more than just buildings, they’re places where people connect, celebrate, and support each other,” said MLA Rick Burns.

“This investment helps the Upper Hammonds Plains community continue that tradition in a modern, accessible way, rooted in local priorities.”

This project is supported through funding from the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage (CCTH).

The department offers programs that help improve infrastructure, support cultural identity, and increase accessibility in communities across Nova Scotia.

More information on CCTH grants and community investments is available at:

https://cch.novascotia.ca/investing-in-our-future