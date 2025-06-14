HALIFAX: Fire departments, ground search and rescue teams and hazardous materials units can get more help from the Province to buy equipment this year through the expanded Emergency Services Provider Fund.



The government has increased the amount available for purchases for individual organizations and also added a new regional component to the fund for projects and equipment that address the collective needs of multiple emergency response organizations in an area.

This will help ensure co-ordinated, region-wide preparedness, response and recovery efforts.



“First responders play such a crucial role in keeping Nova Scotians safe,” said Kim Masland, Minister of Emergency Management.

“This year, we’re increasing the amount of the fund to $4 million to better equip and support our first responders.”

Individual organizations can apply for up to $30,000 from the fund, an increase from $20,000 last year. The fund will also now cover up to 90 per cent of costs, up from 75 per cent.

Applications open June 15 and close July 30.



Up to $200,000 will be available under the new regional category. Applications open September 1 and close October 14.



Examples of eligible purchases by individual organizations include:

– personal protective equipment and self-contained breathing apparatus

– equipment for:

– firefighting

– communication

– rescue

– water supply and suppression

– hazardous materials

– emergency power for buildings.



Examples of eligible purchases through the regional fund include:

– major equipment and specialized vehicles and trailers

– regional training facilities

– shared equipment pool (self-contained breathing apparatus, drones, rope or swift water kits, remote rescue kits)

– regional mobile command unit

– multi-purpose utility terrain vehicles, all–terrain vehicles for wildland and search and rescue missions

– regional hazard and vulnerability analysis, regional risk reduction strategies and public education projects

– regional exercise and training programs

– regional FireSmart program enhancements

– mental health resiliency programs.



Quick Facts:

– investing $4 million in the fund this fiscal year is an increase of $2.8 million

– another change is allowing organizations to apply for funding once every two years rather than every three years