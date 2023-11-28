Bradford releases debut single Naive to sold out crowd in Halifax

NINE MILE RIVER: A singer from Nine Mile River wowed the sold out crowd at The Carleton in Halifax on Nov. 19 as she released her debut single.

Sarah Bradford, a student at Joyful Sounds Music Studio in Fall River, sang several songs during her 25-minute or so performance.

She also released and sang her highly anticipated debut single Naive, to a through round of applause as she finished it up.

Joyful Sounds organized the release of her debut single, and many friends from Fall River and East hants made the drive in to check it out and support her

Nine Mile River’s Sarah Bradford at her dbeut single release at The Carleton in Halifax. (Healey photo)

Bradford’s debut single Naive was supported by investment by the Nova Scotia government though Music Nova Scotia.

Besides Bradford, two good friends who also are Joyful Sounds Music students, Sylvie and McKenna, were opening acts at the performance. Each performed a couple songs each.

Bradford has Izra Fitch, who looks after Voice and Piano at Joyful Sounds, as her instructor.

Niave is available on all streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

McKenna Dickson performs a song with Sylvie Aulenback. (Healey photo)

Sylvie Aulenback. (Healey photo)

The Laker News was at the release and took video and photos.

We interviewed Izra and Sarah after the release event, so check out the video down below shot and edited by Matt Dagley of Dagley Media.

McKenna Dickson on keyboard. (Healey photo)

VIDEO:

Sarah Bradford plays the keyboard at her debut single release for Naive. (Healey photo)

Sylvie Aulenback. (Healey photo)