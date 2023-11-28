ELMSDALE: Santa’s Elves form East Hants RCMP and Schools Plus are trying to make Christmas a bit brighter this year for children across the Municipality of East Hants.

East Hants RCMP, in collaboration with Schools Plus, are asking residents of East Hants to new toys so that it is a bright and merry Christmas for our youngest citizens.

“East Hants RCMP have placed a donation bin at the Enfield Detachment to collect new, unwrapped toys for Christmas,” said Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP.

“There is also a donation bin located at the East Hants Sportsplex.”

In addition to the two drop off locations, RCMP officers will be collecting toys along the Elmsdale-Enfield Christmas Parade route.

The Parade is scheduled for Saturday Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. Storm date is Dec. 3 at the same time.

Toy collection will be available at the Sportsplex and at the detachment until December 11.

“Let’s make Christmas 2023 a Christmas to remember for all,” said Const. Burns.