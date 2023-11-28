Fiona Day heads to RBC Training Ground with one goal in mind

FALL RIVER: A multi-sport athlete from Fall River is aiming to earn one of the top 30 spots at RBC Training Ground, which she leaves for on Friday.

Fiona Day will head to Toronto to compete against 99 of the best athletes from across Canada at RBC Training Ground 2023 National final.

This past spring a country wide casting call went out coast to coast looking for potential athletes to compete for spots in RBC’s National Final in Toronto. More than 2,500 hopefuls answered the call in Charlottetown, Vancouver, and everywhere in between competing for one of the 100 invitations to the fitness testing competition culminating in Toronto in December.

“RBC training ground National final is a huge and I feel excited and fortunate to be able to compete in Toronto,” said Day in an early Tuesday morning interview.

Day, just back a few hours off a car ride from the US where she helped win a Rugby 7s silver medal, said getting selected to RBC Training Ground means a lot to her.

“I have been playing and training hard for over two years and it shows my hard work and determination has been paying off,” said the Lockview High student, who plays with the ACTION benefits Lady Penguins in the Maritime Major Female Hockey League.

Early this Fall, Day became one of just seven Atlantic athletes to score one of the 100 all expenses paid invites sent out nationwide.

Up to 30 athletes from across Canada will be selected to be a part of the RBC Future Olympians Program.

Through this program athletes will receive funding and resources to support their development.

A weekend of competition and rubbing elbows with Olympic medalists awaits Day as she looks to excel in events featuring sprinting, jumping, lifting, and cycling.

These sport specific testing and assessments help coaches identify an athlete’s potential for Olympic success in certain sports.

But on top of all the competition, Day is a Grade 12 student at Lockview High. How does she juggle her schooling with all of her sport involvement?

“It’s a struggle sometimes but the Ignite Training support system helps,” said Day. “:The teachers are very accommodating with time missed due to travel.”

She is going to Toronto with one goal in mind.

“The ultimate goal is to earn one of the 30 spots from RBC,” she said. “It will allow me to take advantage of training opportunities out west or maybe even Europe to further my rugby dreams.”

Join The Laker News in wishing Fiona good luck as she chases her opportunity to further hopes of Olympic Glory.