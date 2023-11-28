WELLINGTON: Three Inner Strength Taekwondo athletes headed overseas to compete Nov. 11-12.

Jonah Priddle, Raya Porter, and Zoey Hill along with Master Helbert Porter from the dojang in Wellington all attended the Swedish Open Tournament in Uppsala, Sweden.

All three are Elite Black Belt athletes at Inner Strength.

It was a well attended tournament with many Olympians and World Champion athletes.

Inner Strength athletes held their own, winning a few matches against Sweden and San Marino.

Raya Porter brought home a bronze medal from the competition.

Plans are already in the works for Inner Strength to head back to Sweden next year for another great opportunity.