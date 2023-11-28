ELMSDALE: No one was injured in an early evening structure fire on Hwy 2 in Elmsdale.

Fire Crews from six departments responded to the call of a fire at a duplex/apartment building near Jessy’s Pizza in Elmsdale at around 7;30 p.m. Nov. 25.

Adam Bowen, Incident Commander on scene from Elmsdale Fire, said approximately 40-45 firefighters were on scene until around 10 p.m.

“Upon our arrival there was visible fire from the front door and window of the main fire unit,” said Bowen in an interview with The Laker News.

Bowen said all occupants of the building were already evacuated when crews arrived.

He said the road/parking lot got icy as operations progressed, so a call was put into TIR to send a salt truck to apply salt.

Firefighters from Elmsdale, with mutual aid responses from Lantz, Milford, Nine Mile River, Enfield, and HRM Station 40 responded to the scene.

Station 40 was released after the fire was knocked down and provided coverage for the area at our station until all crews cleared scene.

Bowen said one occupant was in the fire unit at the time of the fire. Several of the other units in the building were also occupied,

He said one occupant was checked out by EHS on scene and released.

As for the cause of the fire, it remains under investigation, said Bowen.