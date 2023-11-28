HALIFAX: Mark Your Calendar for the Kidney Foundation’s inaugural Cash 4 The Holidays Online 50/50,

launching on December 1 at 12 a.m.

Join The Kidney Foundation in making a life-changing difference for kidney and transplant patients, their families, and donors across Nova Scotia. Plus, there’s a chance for one lucky Nova Scotian to win BIG, making this holiday season extra special.

Tickets are available at www.cash4theholidays.ca until December 8 at 11:59 PM AST. The winning number will be drawn on December 9 at 12 p.m AST and posted on The Kidney Foundation, Nova Scotia Facebook page, and at www.cash4theholidays.ca.

The funds generated from the draw contribute to The Kidney Foundation’s mission of providing essential support to kidney and transplant patients, their families and donors who face substantial physical, financial, and mental health challenges.

“One in 10 Canadians, including over 6,000 Nova Scotians, have kidney disease,” said Rosanna Mitchell, Senior

Program Lead of The Kidney Foundation, Atlantic Branch.

“Each day, 15 Canadians learn their kidneys have failed, and they will need either dialysis or a kidney transplant to survive. There is no cure for kidney disease, as both dialysis and transplants are a form of life support. 78% of Canadians waiting for an organ transplant are waiting for a kidney that may never come.”

Funds raised from the inaugural Cash for the Hoildays will help to provide essential programs promoting food security, access to medication, medical equipment, transportation to dialysis and medical appointments, peer support, education and so much more.

The Kidney Foundation said their donations have been down this year but the patient need has increased and a successful online 50/50 will impact lives.

Every ticket purchased will make a meaningful contribution to supporting a patient within our community.

The Foundation is counting on the energy and support of Nova Scotians to help grow the pot.

“We are the only 50/50 in Nova Scotia supporting kidney and transplant patients, families, and organ donors,” said Mitchell. “Please share this campaign with your networks; together, we will help impact lives.”

The jackpot is updated online in real time and continues to grow as more people buy tickets.

Tickets options are: 1 for $5, 60 for $20, 200 for $50, 500 for $100

Residents across Nova Scotia over 19 can purchase tickets for a chance to win.

Complete rules and regulations are available at www.cash4theholidays.ca