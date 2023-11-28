VIDEO: Festive spirit as Christmas tree lights turned on in Elmsdale

ELMSDALE: Thanks to the Elmsdale Beautification Society, residents from across the Enfield, Elmsdale and other East Hants communities got to enjoy the tree lighting festivities, complete with food trucks and fireworks from Leno.

The Square in Elmsdale was full of holiday spirit as the countdown to the tree being lit occurred.

Check out our full video story, sponsored by Al Gould, from the event, held Nov. 24.

We will have a separate post with the full fireworks display in the next couple of days.