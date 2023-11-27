MacCormick’s Movember fundraiser continues to be a hit

FALL RIVER: A fundraising crib tournament held on Nov. 25 raised almost $1,700 at a community hall in Fall River.

Rob MacCormick holds the crib tournament to help raise money for his Movember fundraising.

This year the event also saw the Fall River & Riverlake District Lions Club make a donation of $500 to MacCormick, who volunteers with the club on wing night every Thursday at the LWF Hall. King Lion Kirk Stephen made the presentation.

He does Movember for his Uncle Doug, who passed away from cancer.

MacCormick said in a post a year after his uncle died he was informed of what Movember was all about, and said it made sense to him to take part in it. And so he has for several years.

At this year’s event he raised $1,659, pushing him past $5,000 total.

Since 2010, MacCormick has collected more than $31,000 for Movember.

There was many teams taking part in the event, with Jennifer Reed and Roger Williamson coming out as winners.

Reed won last year with daughter Sarah, so she defended her title.

(Healey photo)

Some of the teams were taking their hands very seriously. (Healey photo)

King Lion Kirk Stephen presented Rob MacCormick with a $500 donation towards his Movember fundraising. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)