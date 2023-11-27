Lady Dragons finish fifth overall at JV girls volleyball provincials

FALL RIVER: The Lockview High Lady Dragons JV girls volleyball had an even end to their 2023 high school volleyball season.

The Dragons went 2-2 at provincials held at CEC in Truro this past weekend.

That record left them with a fifth-place finish overall for the year, a good season with a young team with some talented players coming into their own.

At provincials, the Dragons fell in three sets to Riverview and then had a two-set loss to the always tough CEC Cougars.

On Saturday, after a good night’s sleep the Dragons bounced back with a [pair of wins.

The first win was an exciting three set win over Yarmouth. Lockview had set wins of 26-24 and 16-14 to take the match and go to 1-2.

In the final game, a battle for fifth/sixth, Lockview easily handled Sydney Academy by scores of 25-6 and 24-14 according to the team’s head coach.

The players of the game for the four games were: Becca Wride, Brooke Sanford, Sofia Leite, and Allison Hamilton.

It was likely coach Brian Rogers final year as the team’s head coach. He was happy with how the team played and their fifth place showing.