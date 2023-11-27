New inclusive playground in Shubenacadie officially opens

SHUBENACADIE: The new inclusive, accessible, and revitalized playground by the ball field in Shubenacadie is officially opened.

MP Kody Blois, MLA John MacDonald, and Warden Eleanor Roulston cut the ribbon to open the Shubenacadie River Park playground recently.

The three cut the ribbon as they stood on the freshly installed accessible spinner.

In June 2022, Blois announced the federal government was investing $150,000 into a new playground that will have accessible components next to the ballfields.

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald cuts the ribbon at the new accessible playground in Shubenacadie. Also pictured are Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois and Municipality of East Hants Warden Eleanor Roulston.

At the same press conference, the Municipality of East Hants also announced they would be putting $100,000 towards the project, Warden Eleanor Roulston told the crowd gathered near the river on the sunny, but breezy day not fit for dresses.

It was also announced the province would be putting $50,000 towards the project.

Blois said at the June 2022 announcement that as the municipality continues to grow, it’s crucial to have recreational infrastructure in place that is accessible for everyone.

“This new playground at the Shubenacadie River Park will serve as a gathering spot for the community, bringing families and youth together for generations to come,” said Blois.

At the same June 27, 2022, announcement, Roulston said East Hants council was delighted to see this project come to life with partnership funding.

“The new playground will create more accessible recreation opportunities for children and youth in East Hants, in an area that is symbolic and meaningful to our community,” she said.

In addition to the spinner, the playground features other accessible components, making it a place for all families to come and enjoy time together.

Carl MacPhee, councillor for Shubenacadie, commented on the playground officially opening.

“I enjoyed using the playground as a child and it is wonderful to see this new, inclusive space at the heart of Shubenacadie,” said MacPhee.

“Families with kids of all abilities can now enjoy a fun and safe play experience.”