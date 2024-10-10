Break-and-enter in Beaver Bank under investigation

BEAVER BANK: Police continue to investigate a break-and-enter in Beaver Bank.

Police say the incident took place on Sept. 27.

Officers from RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment were called at about 7:50 p.m. of the break-and-enter into a home on Barrett Road in Beaver Bank.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said RCMP officers learned that a window was broken to gain access to the home.

“At this time, it’s not believed that anything was taken from the property,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

He said the investigation remains ongoing.

The report of the incident was among those listed at the time on HRM Crime Mapping. The Laker News inquired for a bit more info and this story is what came from that.