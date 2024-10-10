HALIFAX: Nova Scotians can now book appointments for the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health announced on Oct. 10.

These safe, effective and free vaccines are recommended for everyone aged six months and older, said Dr. Robert Strang in a release.

“Getting vaccinated against respiratory illnesses like influenza and COVID-19 can help prevent serious illness and unnecessary hospital visits,” said Dr. Strang. “It is particularly important for people at increased risk of severe disease to get vaccinated, including older adults, young infants and toddlers, and people with chronic health conditions.

“Anyone who is in regular contact with someone from any of these groups should also get vaccinated.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Nova Scotians can get the influenza and COVID-19 vaccines from participating family doctors, nurse practitioners, family practice nurses, pharmacies, public health offices and mobile units.

People have several options for booking an appointment:

– online at: https://novascotia.ca/vaccination

– through the YourHealthNS app

– by calling 1-833-797-7772

– by calling their primary care provider.

This year, family booking is available, which allows someone to book up to six people for a single appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT:

If people find their preferred time and location are not available, they are encouraged to check back in a few days, as appointments will be added regularly.

People using the toll-free number in the next few days should also be aware that there may be a wait because of large call volumes.



During this respiratory illness season, Nova Scotia has additional focus on older adults.

An enhanced influenza vaccine, which is shown to provide better protection for older adults, is available to people aged 65 and older.

And in November, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines will be available to Nova Scotians aged 60 and older living in licensed long-term care facilities, as well as hospital inpatients that age who are awaiting placement in long-term care.

ADVERTISEMENT;

This fall, COVID-19 testing guidance is changing to align with eligibility for COVID-19 medications, which benefit people at higher risk for severe disease or hospitalization.

Both polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and rapid testing will be focused on those at higher risk, such as people who are 65 years of age and older or immunocompromised.

People at higher risk can access rapid and PCR tests by booking an appointment online at https://covidbooking.nshealth.ca or by calling 1-833-797-7772.

Full details of the testing eligibility criteria and availability can be found at: https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting



Influenza and COVID-19 symptoms can include a sudden high fever, headache, general aches and pains, fatigue and weakness, a runny, stuffy nose, sneezing and sore throat.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Quotes:

“Now that COVID-19 is part of our everyday lives, we need to prioritize testing and treatment for those who need it most, as we do with all infectious diseases.

“The goal is to reduce the number of vulnerable patients seeking primary care, visiting emergency departments and needing hospitalization.

“People who need a test will be able to access them, but for most people, having COVID-19 should be treated like any other respiratory virus.”

— Dr. Shelly McNeil, Medical Director, Emerging and Re-Emerging Infections Network (ERIN), Nova Scotia Health

Quick Facts:

– the influenza and COVID-19 vaccines are updated annually to protect against the latest strains of influenza and COVID-19

– children younger than nine years old who have never had an influenza vaccine should receive two doses four weeks apart

– it is recommended to wait six months after having a COVID-19 infection or vaccine before receiving the updated vaccine, though people may get it after three months if they wish

– Nova Scotians can access their vaccine records via the YourHealthNS app and online at https://vaxrecordns.nshealth.ca