HALIFAX: N.S. is supporting victims of crime and their families by providing more funding for counselling services, extending the length of time the service can be accessed and offering more flexibility for those who need extra support.



“We can never take away the suffering of an individual affected by crime, but we can put the supports in place to help people and families heal,” said Attorney General and Justice Minister Barbara Adams.

“We now have much needed additional supports in place for victims of crimes and the ability to extend those supports when needed.”

Through the Criminal Injuries Counselling Program, counselling services are available to Nova Scotians who are victims of serious crimes in the province.

The amount of funding and, in some cases, the length of time to access care are increasing for victims and families:

– survivors of human trafficking will be able to access $8,235 over three years, up from $2,000 over two years

– immediate family of a homicide victim can access $8,235 over three years, up from $4,000 over two years

– a victim of a compensable offence can access $4,118 over two years, an increase of $2,118.



The program will now also be available to victims of gender-based violence and hate crimes.

Another change to the program is higher pay for counsellors that aligns more closely with industry standards.

The increase in rates is expected to help recruit and retain more counsellors, including those who provide culturally appropriate services.



Changes to the program align with the Mass Casualty Commission’s recommendations and the Desmond Fatality Inquiry final report.



Quotes:

“Today’s announcement marks a significant step toward improving access to essential mental health supports.

“By increasing funding and extending eligibility, individuals will have greater opportunities to receive the care they deserve, at their own pace, and in a way that is tailored to their unique healing journeys.”

— Ashley Tiller, Violence to Resilience Manager, YWCA Halifax

– the new rates for counsellors take effect October 22:– $160/hour for registered counselling therapists– $175/hour for registered social workers (master’s level)– $210/hour for psychologists (master’s and PhD level)– the updated regulations respond to recommendations of the Mass Casualty Commission, including:– the establishment of a comprehensive and adequately funded model of mental healthcare service provision for urban and rural Nova Scotians (P. 60)– provision of trauma-informed and victim-centered services (C. 12)– changes will also help support in recruiting counsellors from diverse communities; the Desmond Fatality Inquiry final report recommended recruiting African Nova Scotian and diverse mental health providers to provide culturally informed and responsive care