LOWER SACKVILLE: An assault investigation is underway after an incident Sept. 27 in Lower Sackville.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said that at approximately 5:55 p.m., officers from RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of an assault near Tilley Court in Lower Sackville.

“RCMP officers learned that a woman had reported an unwanted man known to her,” he said.

Before officers arrived the man had already left the area.

“The woman then disclosed having been assaulted by the man in the past in another jurisdiction,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

The assault investigation was then transferred to East Hants RCMP.

The incident date and nearby location and type of incident was posted initially on HRM Crime Mapping, and The Laker News inquired for more information.

File # 24-132966