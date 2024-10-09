PHOTOS: Nine Mile River Fire holds open house for community

NINE MILE RIVER: The community was welcomed in to Nine Mile River Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday night, Oct. 9.

The open house was part of Fire Prevention Week Activities that are ongoing across the province and country.

On Wednesday night, those who came out got to check out the fire trucks they have and tour them, plus a demonstration on extrication tools was given.

They also got to see and get to sit in as one young boy did the department’s water rescue boat which came about through support from N.S. Firefighters 5050 Raffle. Remember to get your tickets: https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/nsfd/

Folks also got to spray water out of a hose at a pylon as a couple of young kids did on this night when The Laker News was there.

Members of the fire department were on hand, including some junior firefighters, to meet with the community who came out.

The department was also holding a raffle draw for a free fire extinguisher, smoke alarm/CO2 monitor. It was won by our own Pat Healey.

Here are some photos we took while there on Wednesday night:

Putting the block up on top with the tool. (Healey photo)

Spraying the hose was such joy for this young boy. He didn’t want to stop, and almost even got the reporter. (Healey photo)

The fire trucks were on display. (Healey photo)

The volunteer firefighters with Nine Mile River who were on hand at the open house. (Healey photo)