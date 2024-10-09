Beaver Bank man charged following attempted arson

BEAVER BANK: A 51-year-old man from Beaver Bank has been charged by RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment with multiple offences following an arson attempt in Beaver Bank.

On October 3, at approximately 12:15 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of attempted arson on Sherri Ln.

“RCMP officers learned that a man had thrown a light incendiary device in proximity of a home,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay.

He added the fire did not damage the residence.

With the help of the public, investigators identified Shawn Michael Deschenes, 51, of Beaver Bank, as the person responsible for the incident.

Deschenes and the occupants of the home are known to each other.

On October 7, at the request of investigators, Deschenes attended the Lower Sackville RCMP detachment where he was safely arrested.

“Later that day, RCMP officers executed a search warrant at his residence, seized a cell phone and observed evidence of flammable material,” added Cpl. Tremblay.

Deschenes has been charged with:

Arson

Possession of Incendiary Material

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

He appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court and was remanded into custody.

Deschenes was scheduled to return to court on Oct. 9.

The investigation remains ongoing.

File # 24-135801