HALIFAX: The Premier of Nova Scotia told media on Wednesday that police in Pictou County are investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from his riding association’s fund.

In a Canadian Press article posted on Global Halifax, Tim Houston said he learned of the theft from the Pictou East Progressive Conservative riding association on Monday.

He immediately reported it to New Glasgow Police, he said.

Houston held a media conference at CIBC Building on Wednesday morning informing reporters of the incident.

The premier said he doesn’t know exactly how much was taken, but added the amount is probably in the thousands of dollars, the article on Global Halifax said.

Houston said Elections Nova Scotia have been notified.

He added that the riding association is working closely with a local bank to determine what happened.

Houston said a volunteer he has known for many years has been dismissed from the association as well as the provincial party.