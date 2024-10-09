Four impaired drivers nabbed in 24 hour span throughout HRM

LOWER SACKVILLE: Over a 24-hour period Oct. 5-6, RCMP officers in the Halifax Regional Municipality arrested four impaired drivers and suspended the licence of another.

On October 5, at approximately 8:15 p.m., an officer from RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment Traffic Unit (HDTU) conducted a traffic stop on Knightsridge Dr. in Halifax.

The driver, a 33-year-old Halifax man, provided a roadside breath sample into an approved screening device (ASD), which resulted in a “fail.”

He was arrested and transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment where he provided breath samples that registered 110 mg% and 90 mg%.

Later that evening, at approximately 10:15 p.m., RCMP officers responded to a report of impaired driving on Main St. in Dartmouth.

An officer from the RCMP’s Southeast Traffic Services located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, a 35-year-old Halifax man, failed a standard field sobriety test.

A subsequent drug impairment evaluation completed by a Drug Recognition Expert from Halifax Regional Police determined the man was impaired by drugs.

Approximately one hour later, an officer from RCMP Southeast Traffic Services (SETS) stopped a vehicle for speeding on Hwy. 102 in Bedford.

The driver, a 29-year-old Halifax man, was administered an ASD test with a result over the provincial limit of 50 mg%.

The driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.

On October 6, at approximately 12:40 a.m., an officer from RCMP SETS observed a vehicle driving erratically on Dartmoor Cres., in Bedford, and completed a traffic stop.

The driver, a 71-year-old Upper Hammonds Plains man, provided a roadside breath sample into an ASD, which resulted in a “fail.”

He was arrested and transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment where he provided subsequent breath samples that registered 90 mg% and 80 mg%.

That night, at approximately 8:10 p.m., an officer from the RCMP HDTU conducted a traffic stop on Baker Dr., in Dartmouth.

The driver, a 51-year-old Cole Harbour man, provided a roadside breath sample into an ASD with a result of “fail.”

He was arrested and transported to the Cole Harbour RCMP Detachment where he provided breath samples that registered 140 mg% and 120 mg%.

The four drivers were released from custody and are all scheduled to appear in court at later dates.

Road safety is a shared responsibility. If you suspect an impaired driver, it’s an emergency; call 911.

File #s: 24-137112; 24-137176; 24-137197; 24-137232; 24-137540