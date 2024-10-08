FALL RIVER: A feasibility analysis has been approved by regional council to look at extending municipal water services into an area where water is needed in Fall River.

The information report came forward at last week’s regional council meeting.

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon had requested the report come to regional council at its next meeting and that it did.

The funds are all approved as part of the budget 2023-2024. It will cost $50,000 for the analysis.

In the information report, it indicates that external professional services are required to provide accurate costs and a feasibility analysis of extending the Water Service Boundary along Highway 2 to Howe Avenue and including Schwarzwald subdivision.

Professional services for this information are estimated at $50,000.

“While the Regional Plan generally discourages the extension of urban infrastructure into rural areas, it recognizes that expansions to the Water Service Area boundary may be appropriate in certain circumstances where there is evidence of water quality or quantity problems,” said the information report.

It goes on to say that furthermore, extending the Water Service Boundary to cover the Schwartzwald subdivision will require a Regional Subdivision By-law amendment.

“Groundwater constraints are a significant issue in this area as confirmed in two watershed studies that were produced for the Shubenacadie Lakes Watershed,” continued the report. “One of those studies confirmed that the groundwater aquifer was over abstracted and advised that there were several locations that had a severe problem.

“Schwarzwald Subdivision is one of these identified locations.”

Deagle Gammon said that extending the Water Service Boundary to cover the Schwarzwald subdivision will require a Regional Subdivision By-law amendment.

In the information report, it said that prior to the By-law amendment, preliminary cost estimates are needed to help determine the water extension feasibility. Professional services are required to complete the cost estimates. Those are estimated to cost $50,000.

Municipal costs associated with extending central services are typically funded by a Local Improvement Charge (LIC) collected from benefiting properties.

In addition, external funding sources are needed to help offset these costs.

“Once the feasibility analysis is completed, staff will return to Council with the results, upon which Council can decide whether to proceed with a detailed study to define an ultimate water service boundary, required pipe sizes, associated infrastructure, and detailed cost estimates,” the report concluded.