Province supports new affordable housing in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH: New energy efficient and affordable housing will soon be available in Dartmouth.

The Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia’s True North II development is almost complete and leasing has begun.

Fifteen of the 32 units in the townhouse-style buildings are affordable.

The development features net-zero construction and passive house design standards that will offer increased energy efficiency, comfort and affordability for residents.

“It’s wonderful to see these units take shape, bringing more affordable, energy efficient and accessible living to north Dartmouth,” said John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

““This is one more way we’re working across all levels of government and with strong community partners like the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia to create more housing, faster for Nova Scotians.”

The province contributed a $2.7-million forgivable loan through the Affordable Housing Development Program for the project.

Quotes:

“The Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia is grateful to the Province of Nova Scotia for this contribution to create dignified, sustainable and net-zero housing in Dartmouth.

“Through partnership with government, we are able to make this vision a reality at True North Crescent and look forward to leveraging the learnings at True North to scale our affordable housing portfolio across the province.”

— Michael Kabalen, Executive Director, Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia

Quick Facts:

the three buildings in this second phase of the True North project are located at 64, 67 and 91 True North Cres.

True North I is located at 80 True North Cres. and includes 12 affordable units; it was completed last year with support from the three levels of government

community housing organizations and private developers can apply for forgivable loans from Nova Scotia’s Affordable Housing Development Program to help fund the construction of new housing or the conversion of non-residential buildings

