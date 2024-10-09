MAIN PHOTO: The Jarrett Butcher Racing no. 54 team in Victory Lane at Petty. (Healey photo for the Pro Stock Tour)

PETTY INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY: Jarrett Butcher checked off another goal on his list and stepped one race closer to clinching the 2024 East Coast International Maritime Pro Stock Tour Title on Sunday afternoon.

The wheelman of the no. 54 Superior Foundations-sponsored hot rod got past Robbie MacEwen and never looked back en route to victory—his third of the season and his first of his career at Petty–at the rain-postponed Mr. Lube + Tires 150.

The race was run before a great crowd on a Sunday afternoon of racing at Petty International Raceway, near Salisbury, N.B.

The Halifax driver led 28 laps in race nine of the 10-round series, with the finale set for Riverside International Speedway on Saturday Oct. 12 and the Scotia Diesel 155.

ADVERTISEMENT;

Butcher now heads to the track in James River, near Antigonish, with a 39 point lead over Pictou’s Austin MacDonald, while Gage Gilby is third at 1773 points, 60 back of Butcher.

He started the Mr. Lube + Tires, which was originally to be run in June but was postponed due to rain until Oct. 5. Mother Nature once again forced it to be moved to Oct. 6.

And even on this day, there was a couple hour delay after the first race, a Bandolero exhibition, saw a caution due to moisture and then the rain stayed until blue skies appeared about an hour later and the track got dry to go racing.

“It’s awesome to be able to check off all the boxes as far as winning at everyt rack,” said Butcher in victory lane. “PEI last year I didn’t think we were going to get it, same with here.

“I thought we were going to check the box of winning here at the Mike Stevens memorial race but we didn’t, so to come back here and do this is awesome.”

How does this setup going to Riverside for Butcher?

“We’re going to go there with the intent on racing for a win,” he said. “If something is thrown at us we’ll deal with it then, but right now we’re going there to win.”

MacEwen (Charlottetown, PE) was second across the line, followed by Cory Hall (Jolicure, NB) who was subbing in for championship contender Austin MacDonald (Pictou, NS).

Russell Smith Jr. (Lakeside, NS) had another solid run coming home fourth, followed by Steve Halpin (Saint John, NB) in fifth.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Gage Gilby of Enfield got some free air by being out front in the pink emblazoned No. 25G for 18 laps. He finished eighth at the checkered flag, another consistent finish for the rookie.

Gilby, Butcher, along with Maritime League of Legend drivers Josh and Nathan Langille had pink on their respective cars to bring awareness to Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The pink no. 25G. (Gilby Motorsports photo)

For Gilby, it was especially poignant to have pink on his car for his grandmother who died of breast cancer.

Chris Hughes (Brackley Beach, PE) won the first of three Atlantic Tiltload heat races which set the field for the Mr. Lube + Tires 150. Ryan VanOirschot (Antigonish, NS) won heat two, with Robbie MacEwen picking up the checkers in heat three.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Steve Lively of Shubenacadie piloted the no. 30 East Coast Financing sponsored machine to a 13th place finish of the 19 cars that took the green flag.

Porters Lake’s Jordan Veinotte had a quiet day and came home in the no. 11V with a top 10 finish.

Lots of contingency cash and prizes were also awarded to teams during the Mr. Lube + Tires 150

Eastlink Fastest Lap Award: Wayne Smith

R&D Performancentre Most Laps Led Award: Jarrett Butcher

Swift Springs Hard Charger Award: Mike Rodgers

QA1 Free Pass Award: Chris Hughes

Wilwood Racing Future Winner Award: Russell Smith Jr.

Aero Wheels Last Car On The Lead Lap Award: Jordan Veinotte

Fivestar Hard Luck Award: Ryan VanOirschot

Lucas Oil Rookie of the Race: Gage Gilby

The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour will close out the 2024 season next Saturday at Riverside International Speedway with the Scotia Diesel 155. Don’t miss any of the action as we will crown the 2024 champion and 2024 rookie of the year.

Tickets are on sale now, visit www.riversidespeedway.ca for complete ticket information.