Bunnies bring smiles to youngsters at Elmsdale adoption event

ELMSDALE: There was plenty of ear-to-ear smiles from young children at the Elmsdale Pet Valu on Saturday morning.

That’s because there were bunnies from 10,000 Carrots Rabbit Rescue being showcased as theyw ere up for adoption.

The event saw many customers–and even some who just stopped by to see the bunnies–get an opportunity to pet the bunnies and hang out with them.

It was part of a Companions for Change adoption event over the Feb. 15-16 weekend.

The adoption events took place at select Pet Valu locations, and 10,000 Carrot Rabbit Rescue was at the Elmsdale location.

People also dropped off monetary and other donations for the non-profit organization.

Here are a couple of photos that The Laker News got from our stop to visit and see the bunnies.

For more info check out the following.

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/10000CarrotsRabbitRescue

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/10000carrotsrabbitrescue

Lola. (Healey photo)