Gilby excited to race in select U.S. Late Model races with FR8 Racing

ENFIELD: An Enfield race car driver has been signed to a development deal with a U.S.-based race team that will allow him to gain valuable knowledge he can use back on the home tracks.

FR8 Racing announced that Gage Gilby of Enfield has been signed by the team and will race in select races this summer with the team in the no. 35.

The first of those races will be the Alabama 200 at Montgomery Speedway, marking his Late Model series debut in the U.S.

Among the drivers on the FR8 Racing roster are NASCAR stars Chase Elliott; Michael McDowell; Seth Christensen; and Jake Garcia.

Gilby said joining the Dawsonville, Ga.-based FR8 Racing is an exciting opportunity for driver development and for him to collaborate with a team of experienced racers.

“I got the chance to meet some of the guys from FR8 when I was legend racing in Florida,” said Gilby in an interview.

“We really like their team approach and how they are committed to developing race car drivers.”

The driver of the no., 25G on the Maritime Pro Stock tour is coming off a rookie season that saw him get close to the checkered flag and finish third in points and earn the Rookie of the Year honours.

He is still working out details on how many races he will do down south, but the one confirmed is the Alabama 200.

However, local race fans don’t need to fret he is set to do the full 10-race schedule for the Maritime Pro Stock Tour.

Gilby said there’s no pressure going down to race. It’s all about experience and knowledge.

“I get to head down south to learn and then utilize the knowledge I have gained there to help me with my season here in the Maritimes,” said Gilby.

He has always been a Chase Elliott fan so he’s looking forward to working with FR8 Racing.

“This is exciting to work with the caliber of crew that a successful NASCAR driver surrounds himself with,” said Gilby.