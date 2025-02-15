Middle Sackville man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

ENFIELD: A 43-year-old Middle Sackville man is wanted by East Hnats RCMP on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said the warrant is out for Christian Alexander MacDonald, 43, of Middle Sackville.

He is wanted after being charged with impaired driving in Feb. 2021; however he failed to attend court as required to do so.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Christian Alexander MacDonald.

Anyone who sees Christian Alexander MacDonald is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Const. Burns said anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip atwww.cr imestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.