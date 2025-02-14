ELMSDALE: A driver from the East Hants area has been ticketed after hitting a pedestrian with the vehicle they were driving.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, community policing officer, said an officer from the Enfield detachment was on patrol on Hwy 2 in Elmsdale when the incident happened.

“The officer witnessed a vehicle vs pedestrian collision in a crosswalk,” said Const. Burns.

EHS and local volunteer fire departments also responded.

He said that fortunately, the pedestrian was uninjured.

Const. Burns said the driver of the vehicle was served a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.