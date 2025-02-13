ENFIELD: Two East Hants RCMP officers have received the King Charles III Coronation Medal in recognition of their significant and long-standing contributions to Canada.

At a ceremony on Jan. 13, new N.S. Lieutenant Governor Mike Savage presented 55 employees of the RCMP, which includes both police officers and Civilian/Public Service Employees, with the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

The medal was given to the recipients in recognition of their significant contributions and long standing service to Canada.

Those receiving the medal also have made a significant contribution to Canada or to a particular province, territory, region or community of Canada, or have made an outstanding achievement abroad that brings credit to Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cpl. Collier. (Submitted photo)

East Hants RCMP officers Const. Andrew Ouellette and Staff Sgt. Mike Balmaceda received the medal. A third member from East Hants RCMP, Cpl. Evan Collier, was awarded the Medal in 2024.

Cpl. Collier, a veteran of 17 years with the RCMP, was awarded the medal for ongoing work within the community.

He works with the cadets, 4H and various other programs, and supporting and bringing awareness to mental health in first responders and youth.

Const. Ouellette, who is a veteran of 22 years with the RCMP, was awarded the medal for his years of coaching youth basketball.

He was also recognized for creating, and organizing, the Const. Heidi Stevenson Memorial Golf Tournament.

Const. Ouellette is the school safety officer for East Hants schools.

ADVERTISEMENT:

S/Sgt. Balmaceda, the District Commander for the East Hants RCMP and a veteran of 26 years with the RCMP.

He was awarded the medal for his commitment to enhancing community safety through policing.

The award also recognized his unwavering dedication to the Nova Scotia Special Olympics.