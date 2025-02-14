HALIFAX: The following is a statement from NSNDP Leader Claudia Chender:

“As the spring sitting of the legislature begins, New Democrats know that we need to be united, not divided.

“We are here to meet the needs of all Nova Scotians who deserve a government that puts them first.

This morning’s Speech from the Throne highlighted the need to take economic development seriously.

“New Democrats agree, but we remain worried about this government’s desire to overturn long-held bans on fracking and uranium mining before consulting with industry, community organizations, and Mi’kmaq leadership. We have to have the tough conversations first.

“Nova Scotians deserve to be part of the conversation, and New Democrats will ensure that their voices are heard and not simply dismissed as “special interests.”

“We must do better – for our children’s future, our economy, and our province.”