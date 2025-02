LOWER SACKVILLE: HRM is advising of a traffic delay this coming week on Stokil Drive.

The traffic delay will occur between Sampson Drive and Spinner Crescent from Tuesday Feb. 18 to Friday Feb. 21.

The timing will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The municipality said this is required for sewer service installation.

Detour signs will be in place to direct vehicle traffic around the work zone.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to use alternative routes whenever possible.