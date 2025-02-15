Invictus Games “an incredible experience” for Fall River athlete

MAIN PHOTO: Andre Crocker of Fall River (second from right, by Prince Harry) and others with the Invictus Games drops the ceremonial puck before a Leafs-Canucks game. The Leafs Auston Matthews and Vancouver’s Tyler Myers take the ceremonial faceoff. (Submitted photo/The Crocker family)

VANCOUVER, B.C.: A Fall River resident had the chance to put on the Maple Leaf at the Invictus Games in B.C. representing Canada and got the opportunity to hang out with a member of the British Royal Family.

Andre Crocker was competing at the Games, held in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C. from Feb. 8 and culminating Feb. 16, as a member of the Team Canada contingent.

He competed in Sitting Volleyball with Team Unconquered 3; while competing for Canada in Nordic skiing, indoor rowing, and skeleton.

Skeleton was a new event for Crocker.

The Crocker family are in B.C. at the Invictus Games cheering on Andre (far right). (Submitted photo/The Crocker family)

Before the Games started, Crocker got to do something he won’t soon forget.

He was one of two Invictus Games athletes to drop the ceremonial puck with Prince Harry and another representative before an NHL game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks.

“Being able to drop the puck with a fellow competitor and Prince Harry was a once in a lifetime event, especially at a Canucks and Leafs game,” said Crocker from Vancouver.

“It was great to meet Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. They both seem like very down to earth people and were easy to talk to.”

The Leafs Auston Matthews, the Leafs Captain, and Canucks assistant captain Tyler Myers (in place of captain Quinn Hughes, who was out injured) took the ceremonial face off.

He has completed action in the Nordic skiing and skeleton competitions at the Games.

In Skeleton, Crocker finished in 16th place overall with a time of 32.96 seconds and speed of 98 kilometre per hour.

Andre Crocker of Fall River competing in Nordic Skiing. He finished fifth at the Invictus Games. (Submitted photo/The Crocker family)

Now, in Nordic skiing, Crocker finished just two places off the podium in the intermediate/advanced group and brought home a fifth-place finish with a time of 7:27.5 in the 1.5 km route.

Crocker is also to compete in Indoor rowing, which will be held on Sunday.

“I will be doing a four-minute endurance race and a one-minute sprint,” he said.

The closing ceremonies will be held on Sunday sometime after the indoor rowing.

Crocker, who has his number one fans in his wife and two kids in B.C. cheering loud and proud for him, calls competing at the Invictus Games an “incredible experience.”

“Seeing fellow veterans and athletes from other countries compete, try something new and step outside of their comfort zones is amazing,” he said in an interview with The Laker News. “The games are all about doing your best.

“There is a minimal focus medals, just on your own performance and how hard you want to push yourself.”

He said he has done some recreational Nordic skiing, so this was a terrific way to try and push himself to get faster and faster.

“Skeleton was something totally new and was an exhilarating experience,” said Crocker.

He said competing as a member of Team Canada means a lot to him.

“Hearing people cheering you on, when we were paraded into the opening ceremonies was something I won’t soon forget,” he said.

“There is something about being with likeminded people, and competing without judgement made the experience that much more enjoyable.”

“I’m extremely grateful to have been a part of the team.”