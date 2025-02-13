MILFORD: The Milford & District Lions Club held their 50th charter night recently.

At the event, there was a great meal served and recognition of the founding members of the club, along with several award presentations.

The special guest speaker was the Kennetcook Kid Wyatt Sanford, Olympic bronze medalist.

He spoke of the importance of community and volunteer organizations like the Lions Club.

Sanford also spoke about some of the stories of his boxing career and his hope to be able to box in a pro boxing card in Halifax.

The Laker News was there and did this video story.

Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois; MEH Councillor Craig Merriam; and Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald were among those at the front table as dignitaries.

Here is the video story:

(Dagley Media photo)

Wyatt Sanford was the guest speaker. (Dagley Media photo)

Life memberships were given out as well. (Dagley Media photo)

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald. (Dagley Media photo)

Special awards were given to Lions Club members. (Dagley Media photo)